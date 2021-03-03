Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Trading 6.3% Higher

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)’s stock price was up 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.14 and last traded at $26.09. Approximately 1,890,614 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,853,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AQUA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Evoqua Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.48.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $322.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Investors Fund V. Lp Aea sold 8,307,691 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $206,861,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 37,626 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $1,124,641.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,232.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,062,235 shares of company stock worth $229,024,765 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 579.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 192.2% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

