Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) to post ($0.36) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Evofem Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($1.98). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.26). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Evofem Biosciences.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

EVFM stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.95. 2,505,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,134,392. Evofem Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $321.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.76.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVFM. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the third quarter worth $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evofem Biosciences (EVFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.