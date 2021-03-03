Eventbrite’s (EB) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their hold rating on shares of Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eventbrite from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eventbrite currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of EB opened at $20.89 on Friday. Eventbrite has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $22.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average of $14.64.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eventbrite will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 274.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

