eve Sleep (LON:EVE) Shares Gap Down to $6.80

Shares of eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.80 ($0.09), but opened at GBX 6.35 ($0.08). eve Sleep shares last traded at GBX 6.31 ($0.08), with a volume of 1,991,740 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £17.17 million and a P/E ratio of -2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.65.

About eve Sleep (LON:EVE)

eve Sleep plc operates as a direct to consumer sleep brand in the United Kingdom and Ireland, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company designs, brands, markets, and sells mattresses, bed frames, pillows, bedding products, and sleep accessories, as well as child and baby cot mattress and bedding.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for eve Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eve Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.