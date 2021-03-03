Euronext (EPA:ENX) PT Set at €118.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Euronext (EPA:ENX) received a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ENX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Euronext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Euronext and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronext has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €103.38 ($121.62).

Get Euronext alerts:

Euronext stock opened at €86.90 ($102.24) on Wednesday. Euronext has a 52 week low of €39.37 ($46.32) and a 52 week high of €61.35 ($72.18). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €92.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €94.28.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.