Eureka Group Holdings Limited (EGH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Eureka Group Holdings Limited (ASX:EGH) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0059 per share on Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is A$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.46, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Get Eureka Group alerts:

Eureka Group Company Profile

Eureka Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages senior independent living communities in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Rental Villages and Property Management. It also provides specialist property management and caretaking services; and catering services.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Eureka Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eureka Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.