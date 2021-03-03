Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,227,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $742,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,383 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,147,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $392,106,000 after acquiring an additional 182,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,611,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $372,346,000 after acquiring an additional 177,183 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,171,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $354,401,000 after acquiring an additional 601,385 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,934,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 870,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.07.

BWA traded up $2.01 on Wednesday, hitting $48.23. 60,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,760,952. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $46.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

