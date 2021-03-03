Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Anika Therapeutics comprises approximately 2.1% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 8.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

ANIK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of Anika Therapeutics stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,332. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $47.47. The company has a market capitalization of $546.57 million, a P/E ratio of -81.28 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 6.48.

Anika Therapeutics Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated joint preservation, restoration, and regenerative solutions company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead products include HYALOMATRIX for the treatment of skin wounds, such as pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and deep second-degree burns; and MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK).

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.