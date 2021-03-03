Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Short Interest Up 448.4% in February

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 671,800 shares, an increase of 448.4% from the January 28th total of 122,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 998,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMBL. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of Esports Entertainment Group stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,033. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.82. The firm has a market cap of $364.64 million, a PE ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 0.75. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Esports Entertainment Group will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

