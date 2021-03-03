Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 228,500 shares, an increase of 133.2% from the January 28th total of 98,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of EQD opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53. Equity Distribution Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $11.06.

Get Equity Distribution Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,635,000.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Equity Distribution Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Distribution Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.