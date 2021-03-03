Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Wolverine World Wide, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wolverine World Wide in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp analyst M. Degulis forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.

WWW opened at $34.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.17. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $37.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.78%.

In other news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $84,501.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,241 shares in the company, valued at $321,464.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $30,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,192 shares of company stock valued at $225,182 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 75.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

