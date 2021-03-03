Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Mesoblast Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mesoblast in a report released on Monday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.71) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.90).

MESO has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Chardan Capital cut shares of Mesoblast from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Maxim Group cut shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

MESO opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Mesoblast has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $21.28.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 32,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the period. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

