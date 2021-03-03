Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Inogen, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Inogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.12). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inogen’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%.

INGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

INGN opened at $49.47 on Monday. Inogen has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $56.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -549.61 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 8,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $349,472.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,442.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 11,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $514,714.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,692.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,830 shares of company stock worth $3,488,040 over the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Inogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,805,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Inogen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 480,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,450,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Inogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Inogen by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after buying an additional 21,072 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Inogen by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 99,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

