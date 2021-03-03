Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $10.89 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.01. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TPTX. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital increased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.88.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.70. 524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,292. Turning Point Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $141.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.05 and its 200-day moving average is $107.35.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.08).

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $288,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $70,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,001,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $3,351,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 18.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 25,666 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.68, for a total value of $3,559,360.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,195 shares in the company, valued at $9,457,282.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Annette North sold 15,984 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $1,976,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,785 shares of company stock worth $12,674,834. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.