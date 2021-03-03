Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Andrew Moor Sells 1,000 Shares

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$139.60, for a total value of C$139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,419,785.20.

Andrew Moor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Andrew Moor sold 800 shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.86, for a total value of C$78,288.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Andrew Moor sold 5,400 shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.07, for a total value of C$529,578.00.

Shares of TSE EQB opened at C$140.23 on Wednesday. Equitable Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$44.57 and a 12 month high of C$146.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$113.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$94.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO)’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$107.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$128.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$138.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$155.00 target price (up previously from C$130.00) on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$116.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$139.75.

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

