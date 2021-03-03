EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EQBBF opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.05. EQT AB has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $34.30.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.

