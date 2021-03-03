Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €14.40 ($16.95).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENGI shares. UBS Group set a €15.65 ($18.41) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.40 ($18.12) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.20 ($16.71) price objective on Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

EPA ENGI opened at €11.82 ($13.91) on Wednesday. Engie has a 52 week low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 52 week high of €15.16 ($17.84). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of €12.19.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through USA & Canada, France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

