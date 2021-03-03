Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle Sells 1,305,000 Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 1,305,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $14,668,200.00.

On Thursday, February 11th, Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 8,700,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $97,788,000.00.

LBRT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.27. 716,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,277. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $13.63.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after acquiring an additional 144,011 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 630.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 333,157 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter valued at $485,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LBRT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Oilfield Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

