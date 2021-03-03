Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Stake Lowered by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 91.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,671 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Energizer were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Energizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Energizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Energizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Energizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Energizer from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

Shares of ENR opened at $42.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.95 and its 200-day moving average is $43.53.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $846.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.09 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Energizer declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback 7,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

