Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Down 5.3%

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL)’s stock price fell 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.38 and last traded at $7.51. 4,473,974 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 4,481,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENDP. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.42.

Get Endo International alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.41.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Endo International plc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Endo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,323,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 151.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 51,717 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Endo International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 592,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 42,676 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Endo International by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 35,090 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.