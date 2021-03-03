Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target Increased to $6.75 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its price objective hoisted by Alliance Global Partners from $6.00 to $6.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EXK. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.16.

EXK opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $6.91. The firm has a market cap of $996.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,896 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 17.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

