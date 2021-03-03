Eminer Price Tops $0.0048 on Exchanges (EM)

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 3rd. Eminer has a total market capitalization of $7.03 million and $690,188.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eminer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Eminer has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Eminer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00059702 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.61 or 0.00789336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00027997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00063034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00030364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00045265 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Eminer Profile

Eminer (EM) is a coin. Its launch date was July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro . The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. “

Eminer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eminer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eminer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eminer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eminer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.