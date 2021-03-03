Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,661 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises about 2.1% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rempart Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 762,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 199,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,019,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.20. The stock had a trading volume of 52,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,892. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $89.17. The company has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

