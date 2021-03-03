Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $87.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $89.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.72.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

