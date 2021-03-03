Emercoin One Day Volume Reaches $64,916.00 (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $64,916.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00032421 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 46,980,906 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.