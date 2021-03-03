Emerald (NYSE:EEX) vs. Invictus Financial (OTCMKTS:IVFZF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) and Invictus Financial (OTCMKTS:IVFZF) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Emerald and Invictus Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerald -402.06% 8.30% 2.74% Invictus Financial N/A N/A -109.17%

Emerald has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invictus Financial has a beta of -1.99, suggesting that its share price is 299% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Emerald and Invictus Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerald $360.90 million 1.14 -$50.00 million $0.85 6.66 Invictus Financial N/A N/A -$80,000.00 N/A N/A

Invictus Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Emerald.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.9% of Emerald shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Emerald shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of Invictus Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Emerald and Invictus Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerald 0 4 0 0 2.00 Invictus Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Emerald currently has a consensus price target of $3.99, indicating a potential downside of 29.59%. Given Emerald’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Emerald is more favorable than Invictus Financial.

Summary

Emerald beats Invictus Financial on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Emerald Company Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications. In addition, the company operates Elastic Suite platform that streamlines the wholesale buying process for brands and retail buyers; and Flex platform. Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

Invictus Financial Company Profile

Invictus Financial Inc. does not have significant operations. The company is seeking for new business opportunities. Previously, it was engaged in the provision of services related to the financial markets through the Internet or mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Stockhouse Inc. and changed its name to Invictus Financial Inc. in April 2010. Invictus Financial Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

