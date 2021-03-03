Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Lowered by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.31.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $1.76 on Wednesday, reaching $202.38. 38,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,582,581. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.06 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.68 and its 200-day moving average is $163.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

