Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) PT Lowered to $16.00

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 61.07% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of Element Fleet Management stock opened at $9.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $10.58.
About Element Fleet Management
