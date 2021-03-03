Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) PT Lowered to $16.00

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 61.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock opened at $9.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $10.58.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.