Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812,184 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,373 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $116,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,822 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 42.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,975 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at $1,945,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 464,273 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $60,546,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

EA stock opened at $136.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.14. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.23.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $139,390.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,447.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.64, for a total transaction of $792,524.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,502,914.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,055 shares of company stock worth $16,618,414 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

