Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Receives GBX 742.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 742.56 ($9.70).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ECM. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 815 ($10.65) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Electrocomponents to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 1,103 ($14.41) to GBX 799 ($10.44) in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Electrocomponents alerts:

Shares of LON:ECM traded up GBX 12.50 ($0.16) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 999 ($13.05). 755,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,686. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 945.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 810.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57. Electrocomponents has a 1-year low of GBX 397.30 ($5.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,025 ($13.39). The firm has a market cap of £4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.57.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.