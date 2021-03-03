Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

ECIFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Thursday, February 25th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Electricité de France to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Electricité de France from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

OTCMKTS ECIFY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.38. 38,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,426. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.06. Electricité de France has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $3.27.

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

