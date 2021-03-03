ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Raised to C$10.50

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target raised by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ECN. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CSFB set a C$10.00 target price on ECN Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$9.50 target price on shares of ECN Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.00.

ECN opened at C$8.08 on Monday. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$2.67 and a twelve month high of C$8.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.04. The stock has a market cap of C$1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -808.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

