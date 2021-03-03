EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Stock Price Up 8.8% Following Insider Buying Activity

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)’s share price rose 8.8% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $25.55 and last traded at $25.26. Approximately 2,987,733 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 224% from the average daily volume of 922,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.

Specifically, insider Anders N. Johnson bought 20,000 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $469,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on EchoStar from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on EchoStar from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 0.69.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $489.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. EchoStar’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at $14,593,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in EchoStar by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,403 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at $829,000. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new position in EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at $1,392,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in EchoStar by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. 42.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EchoStar Company Profile (NASDAQ:SATS)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers.

