Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.54. The stock had a trading volume of 662 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,112. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.68. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $18.82.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund
