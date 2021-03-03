Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.54. The stock had a trading volume of 662 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,112. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.68. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $18.82.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund alerts:

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.