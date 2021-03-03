Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on March 31st

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:EVG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.16. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,849. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $13.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average is $12.28.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

