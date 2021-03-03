Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on March 31st

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.
Shares of NYSE:EVG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.16. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,849. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $13.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average is $12.28.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile
