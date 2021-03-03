Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.
EVF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,316. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.21. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74.
About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust
Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.