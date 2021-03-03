Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

EVF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,316. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.21. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

