Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ETJ)

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of ETJ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,000. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $10.78.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

