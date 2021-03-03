Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ETJ)

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.
Shares of ETJ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,000. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $10.78.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
