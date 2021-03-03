Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Issues Earnings Results

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $2.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.65%.

Shares of EGRX traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.02. 4,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,186. The stock has a market cap of $534.49 million, a P/E ratio of 117.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.48. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $56.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

