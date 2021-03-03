Eagle Eye Solutions Group’s (EYE) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group stock opened at GBX 477 ($6.23) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £122.88 million and a PE ratio of -265.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 445.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 364.38. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a one year low of GBX 117 ($1.53) and a one year high of GBX 482 ($6.30).
About Eagle Eye Solutions Group
Further Reading: Range Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.