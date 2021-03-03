Eagle Eye Solutions Group’s (EYE) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group stock opened at GBX 477 ($6.23) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £122.88 million and a PE ratio of -265.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 445.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 364.38. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a one year low of GBX 117 ($1.53) and a one year high of GBX 482 ($6.30).

Get Eagle Eye Solutions Group alerts:

About Eagle Eye Solutions Group

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.