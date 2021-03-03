e-Gulden Hits 24 Hour Volume of $43.00 (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 3rd. e-Gulden has a market cap of $434,979.61 and $43.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 191.7% against the dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.17 or 0.00375913 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003091 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000583 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,975,605 coins and its circulating supply is 17,153,306 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

