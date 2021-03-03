DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Shares Up 8.2%

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)’s stock price shot up 8.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.11 and last traded at $18.00. 257,197 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 159,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DZS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DZS in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $388.66 million, a PE ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). DZS had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DZS Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc purchased 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,093,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,302,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in DZS by 306.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in DZS by 40.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DZS by 177.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in DZS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in DZS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. 26.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DZS Company Profile (NASDAQ:DZSI)

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

