Dubuque Bank & Trust Sells 15,587 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Dubuque Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.1% of Dubuque Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $202.37. 126,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,560,441. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $208.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

