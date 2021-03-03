Dubuque Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Dubuque Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,821 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust owned 0.30% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 104.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,436,000 after buying an additional 84,085 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,793,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 14,844 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,996,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CLTL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,547. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.73. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 12-month low of $105.62 and a 12-month high of $109.26.

