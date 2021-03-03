Dubuque Bank & Trust Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Dubuque Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $206.82. 43,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,712,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $216.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.75.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.