Dubuque Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Dubuque Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,076 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.5% of Dubuque Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,739 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in United Parcel Service by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,197 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,599,000 after acquiring an additional 708,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,900,420,000 after acquiring an additional 549,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in United Parcel Service by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 521,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,854,000 after acquiring an additional 376,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.61.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,756,089. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $178.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.