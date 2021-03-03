Dubuque Bank & Trust Buys 2,018 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Dubuque Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 783,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,702,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 762,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,965,000 after buying an additional 77,625 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 409,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,679,000 after buying an additional 22,331 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 395,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,985,000 after buying an additional 14,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,325,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter.

VBK traded down $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.68. The company had a trading volume of 9,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,526. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.52. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $123.28 and a 52 week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

