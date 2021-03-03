Duality Advisers LP Trims Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 76.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,546 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 131.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 21,082 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,614 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 1,261.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 12.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 51.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $162.80 on Wednesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.87 and a fifty-two week high of $192.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.81.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.94 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MKSI shares. Cowen raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.80.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

