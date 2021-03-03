Duality Advisers LP Takes $546,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Paychex by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,972,000 after acquiring an additional 894,796 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Paychex by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,938 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 6.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,215,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,288,000 after purchasing an additional 269,726 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Paychex by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,843,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,741,000 after purchasing an additional 398,703 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

PAYX stock opened at $92.14 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.32.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,047 shares of company stock worth $12,298,953 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

