Duality Advisers LP Sells 250,103 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 84.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,103 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 336.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 286.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.17.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.59.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

