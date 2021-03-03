Duality Advisers LP Invests $609,000 in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5,441.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 443,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,671,000 after purchasing an additional 435,300 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 186.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 443,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,728,000 after purchasing an additional 288,888 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,913,000 after purchasing an additional 269,859 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 297,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,066,000 after purchasing an additional 200,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 925,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,211,000 after purchasing an additional 133,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY opened at $177.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $76.96 and a one year high of $181.70.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVY. UBS Group lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.50.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.